Pindi Police devise foolproof security for Ashura

Rawalpindi: CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis while devising foolproof security plan for ‘Ashura’ said that 6,600 police officials have been assigned special responsibilities for security on ‘Ashura.’

For security of central procession of Ashura, as many as 3000 police officials will perform duties at routes central procession on Ashura, while 3600 police officials will also perform security duties at Majalis and procession route.

For monitoring of security arrangements, control room has been constituted at CPO Office Rawalpindi while police has also urged on public to cooperate with police to identify any suspected elements and suspicious individuals.

Police spokesperson said that today 64 processions will be held in Rawalpindi along with central procession of Ashura, while 113 Majalis will also be held at different places in Rawalpindi.

As per security arrangements and security plan, all streets, roads and diversion points falling in the route of Ashura procession will be sealed. Security of the procession has been divided into three layers.

At entry points of the procession, walkthrough gates have been installed and participants will be allowed to be part of processions after body search.

For security of the procession, rooftop snipers have also been assigned to minutely observe the processions by keeping vigilant on suspicious elements inside processions.

Meanwhile, city traffic police of Rawalpindi has also devised a traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Ashura.

In this regard, diversion routes have been announced for public convenience at routes of Ashura procession.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that 24/7 security arrangements are being monitored from control room established at CPO Office Rawalpindi.