‘Imam Hussain (AS) sacrifice glorified Islam’

Islamabad : The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-e-Millat-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that Muslim Ummah must follow the Hussaini spirit to thwart their conspiracies against them. He said that the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S) was aimed at glorifying religion and Shariat-e-Muhammadi and elevating the dignity of the humankind whose example cannot be found in the history, says a press release.

Government must facilitate to commemorate Imam Hussain (A.S) to the maximum possible extent. Despite passing through the tyranny and oppression of several centuries, Hussainiyat could not be obliterated from the hearts of those oppressed in the world.

He said this in his message issued for the Ashura Muharram 1442 that is being commemorated today (30 August) to pay tributes and express homage to the martyrs of Karbala with complete religious respect and dignity.

Agha Moosavi noted that Muharram is the most pious month in which riot and killings are forbidden. Fourteen hundred years ago, the honor, chastity and sanctity of Muharram was trampled by martyring the beloved grandson of the holy Prophet (PBUH) and the son of Ali (A.S) and Batool (S.A), Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his family members with cruelty and barbarism in the barren and hot desert of Karbala.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi further said that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S) is not for any one group or school of thought that is why Hussain (A.S.) belongs to all and everyone remembers him.