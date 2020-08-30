PCB plans PSL remaining matches in Karachi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has planned staging the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in Karachi from November 12 to 18.

The PCB is considering hosting the PSL 2020 matches in a bio-secure environment, and has identified a window that falls after the Zimbabwe home series but before the T10 league in the UAE.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last four matches of PSL 2020 were scheduled to be played in March before the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to be halted.

The players will have to observe a 48-hour quarantine.

A report said the PCB might even allow a limited number of spectators inside the stadium, if the global pandemic situation improves further by November.