Sun Aug 30, 2020
August 30, 2020

Amir uses saliva to shine ball during Pak-England T20

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir applied saliva to the ball during the side’s first T20I against England in Manchester on Friday, vioplating the SOP laid out by the cricket’s governing body.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has stated players cannot apply saliva to the ball as part of the safety measures to prevent coronavirus transmission.

The 28-year-old bowler was seen engaging in the act and the video was uploaded by several users on Twitter. The sport’s governing body has allowed players to shine the ball with sweat.

