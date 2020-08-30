Bad weather spoiled our chances, says Imad

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Imad Wasim said bad weather spoiled Pakistan’s chances of going 1-0 up in the three-match T20 International series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday night.

In a post-match media talk, Imad, who returned figures of 2-31, said the game was well in Pakistan’s grasp even after Tom Banton’s charge.

Banton hit a strokeful 71 before Pakistan fought back only for rain to reduce the match to a no-result washout. Rain fell with England 131-6 off 16.1 overs.

“Despite Banton’s blitz, we recovered well to get an upper hand before rain started. If the weather had allowed, we had a good chance of winning. I am really disappointed,” he said.

The all-rounder said despite playing no cricket for almost six months, nobody looked rusty. “It is natural. But here we got an opportunity to play practice matches and train hard, which we did, and finally got in a position to give our best. Because of that practice, the bowlers had the confidence to bowl wicket to wicket and restrict the opponents,” Imad added.

He rated his team much higher than the England side. “Admitted they are good but we are much better. I hope the series will be a really competitive one.”