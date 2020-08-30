Banton hits out before rain ends first T20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANCHESTER: England rising star Tom Banton made a fine 71 before Pakistan fought back in the first Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Friday only for rain to reduce the match to a no-result washout.
England had threatened a huge total while the 21-year-old Banton was compiling his maiden fifty in four T20s at this level.
But his exit left England 109-3 and sparked a collapse that saw the 50-over world champions lose four wickets for 14 runs — all to spin — in 19 balls.
Rain fell with England 131-6 off 16.1 overs.
The umpires held a lengthy inspection but decided shortly after 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) that the outfield was too wet to get the game back on.
But Banton, opening after Jason Roy was ruled out with a side injury, at least had a night to remember after being dropped on five when Iftikhar Ahmed floored a routine slip catch off unfortuante paceman Shaheen Afridi.
“It was good fun,” Banton told Sky Sports. “I struggled to begin with, they bowled quite nicely and then I just backed myself when the spinners came on. There was a small boundary on one side.”
Pakistan struck five balls after captain Babar Azam won the toss when left-arm spinner Imad Wasim caught and bowled Jonny Bairstow.
But Banton took charge with two slog-swept sixes off consecutive balls from leg-spinner Shadab Khan.
He went on to complete a 33-ball fifty featuring three fours and three sixes before scooping paceman Haris Rauf for an audacious six over fine leg only to slice Imad to extra-cover.
England captain Eoin Morgan was then lbw to Iftikhar Ahmed before Moeen Ali was well caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Shadab.
Wicketkeeper Rizwan, who impressed during Pakistan’s recent 1-0 Test series defeat by England, then stumped Lewis Gregory off Imad, who took 2-31 from his maximum four overs.