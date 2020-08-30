T20 cricket is all about youngsters: Baig

ISLAMABAD: Former member Senate Standing Committee on Sports Enver Baig has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to adopt a sane policy regarding formation of the squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Talking to ‘The News’, Senator Baig said he was surprised to see aging players getting preference over young blood at a time when Pakistan should be building a team for the T20 World Cup.

“T20 cricket is all about young legs, sharp reflexes and athleticism,” he said. “Time is ripe for Pakistan to induct youngsters in the team rather than including players who are around or over 40.

“I was amazed at the selection of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik ahead of Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah for the first T20 against England last night.

“Malik and Hafeez played in Pakistan’s first ever T20 International in 2006 and surprisingly they are still playing. It is amazing and at the same time worrying as well. Such a policy cannot groom your talent. Who knows how fit both of them will be in 14 months.

“Apart from that it will be highly unjust to make talented T20 prospects like Haider and Khushdil sit on the sidelines.”

Senator Baig was also unhappy with head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq’s go-slow policy. “You need to induct youth in the T20s at the earliest. These youngsters have proved their mettle in the Pakistan Super League and are capable of delivering at the international level. Don’t rob them of their due,” he said.

He called on PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to intervene and ensure timely introduction of youth in T20 International cricket. “It is not like Test cricket where you need experience. This is T20s where you require athleticism and exuberance rather than one and a half decades of experience.”

Senator Baig said Pakistan must take a leaf out of England strategy-makers’ book. “Look at the way they are grooming Tom Banton and a host of other youngsters. They may lose a few matches on the way, which is natural, but they will have a young and settled team by the time the T20 World Cup arrives.

“Banton was a failure in PSL V and yet has got full faith of English selectors and he has already started delivering. Let’s take a lesson from the usually ultra conservative England selectors who took a chance with 22-year-old Crawley even in Test cricket,” he said.