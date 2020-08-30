Hope and expectation as Tour de France starts in virus shadow

NICE, France: The Tour de France set off from the French Riviera on Saturday, two months later than planned and under the shadow of a coronavirus pandemic which could still shatter hopes of the world’s greatest bike race making it to the Paris finish line in three weeks’ time.

Originally slated for June, stage one of the three-week epic over the peaks and plains of France rolled out of Nice for a 154km loop likely to end in the kind of mass bunch sprint on the iconic Promenade des Anglais which is tailor-made for a global TV audience tuning in from 190 countries.

While coronavirus still casts a long shadow over society the French minister for sport and education Jean-Michel Blanquer gave a message of hope to the Tour.

“You can’t rule out the cancelation of the Tour, but it has been so well prepared that the possibilities of it happening are very weak,” he said at the start line Saturday.

Race director Christian Prudhomme told AFP Saturday that the rule of expelling teams from the Tour with two riders testing positive had been tightened to two positives from the whole entourage, including the likes of mechanics, cooks and drivers along with riders.

In a worrying appetiser, Belgian team Lotto have already sent home four of its staff after one positive test and one “suspicious” result.

Saturday’s finish line on the Promenade des Anglais will allow just 100 spectators.

Throughout the Tour, a virus testing cell will travel with the teams. The pandemic means a very different looking Tour this year for riders and fans. Current French government law limits public gatherings to 5,000.