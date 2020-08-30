Asif fined for swinging bat at bowler

LAHORE: Pakistan and Jamaica Tallawahs batsman Asif Ali has been fined 20 percent of his match fee for violating the code of conduct in the ongoing 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“During the Tallawahs’ match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on 25 August at Queen’s Park Oval, Ali swung his bat in the direction of opposition bowler Keemo Paul when he was dismissed in the eighth over of his team’s batting innings,” a statement on the CPL website read.

The 28-year-old was found guilty of violating section 2.18 of the code of conduct.

Asif admitted his offence and was fined 20 percent of his match fee.