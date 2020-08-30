close
Sun Aug 30, 2020
August 30, 2020

Shadab reaches 50-wicket mark in T20Is

Sports

August 30, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Shadab Khan completed half century of wickets in T20 Internationals when he dismissed Moeen Ali in the first match against England on Friday.

He took two wickets for 33 in his quota of four overs.

Shadab Khan is the seventh Pakistani bowler to take 50 or more wickets in T20Is.

Shahid Afridi is at the top with 97 wickets, followed by Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal (85), Mohammad Amir (59), and Mohammad Hafeez and Sohail Tanveer (54 and 54).

