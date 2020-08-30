PSB yet to answer POA’s letter on Islamic Games

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has not yet replied to the Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) letter in connection with the 5th Islamic Games which will be held in Konya, Turkey, from September 10-19, 2021.

“The Board has not yet responded,” a highly reliable source told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

The POA a few days ago had written to the PSB to confirm the number of sports disciplines which the PSB would sponsor for participation in the 5th Islamic Games.

The POA has already shortlisted 14 sports disciplines, ten individual and four team sports, in which the country would feature in the Islamic Games.

The POA has to submit participation form with the organising committee of the Games by August 30 (today).

This correspondent tried to contact the PSB Deputy Director General Technical Mohammad Azam Dar but he did not receive the calls.

Islamic Games were launched in 2005 in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in which Pakistan snared three golds and one bronze, all coming in tennis.

In 2010 Tehran had to host the second edition but it was cancelled after a dispute emerged between Iran and Arab World over the use of the term Persian Gulf in logos for the Games.

Indonesia hosted the third edition in 2013 in Palembang in which Pakistan had only a token participation because of the dispute between the POA and the government.

Azerbaijan hosted the fourth edition in 2017 in Baku in which Pakistan earned three silver and nine bronze medals. As many as 20 disciplines will be part of the 2021 Turkey edition.