close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 29, 2020

Turkish lawyer

World

AFP
August 29, 2020

ISTANBUL: A Turkish lawyer demanding a fair trial after being charged with membership of a terrorist organisation has died in an Istanbul hospital on the 238’th day of her hunger strike. Friends said Ebru Timtik weighed just 30 kilogrammes at the time of her death, which has sparked condemnation from opposition parties in Turkey.

Latest News

More From World