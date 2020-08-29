Iranian jailed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: An Iranian has been sentenced to nine years in jail for beheading his teenaged daughter in her sleep, local media said on Friday, adding that the mother wants him executed.
The so-called "honour" killing of 14-year-old Romina Ashrafi on May 21 sparked widespread outrage, with media condemning "institutionalised violence" in the Islamic republic.