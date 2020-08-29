Storms lash Australia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MELBOURNE: A fierce storm in Australia’s southeast killed three people, including a four-year-old boy and left emergency crews working to restore power and drinking water to thousands of homes on Friday. High winds sent trees crashing into homes and crushing cars near Melbourne, state premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday.