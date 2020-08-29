Indian forces stop Muharram processions in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Indian occupation forces stopped Muharram processions, by imposing strict restrictions across the Kashmir Valley and arresting dozens of mourners, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupation authorities further tightened restrictions in Srinagar, Badgam, Baramulla and other areas to stop people from taking out Muharram processions.

The commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas of Srinagar were completely sealed.

The Indian troops and police personnel deployed in strength across the occupied territory had blocked main roads by laying barricades and with concertina wires.

However, defying restrictions, people tried to take out Muharram processions in Srinagar and other areas.

The mourners were holding banners reading slogans like ‘Free Kashmir’. Indian police and troops dragged and arrested dozens of mourners at various places.

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Khawaja Firdous and Yasmeen Raja, in their statements in Srinagar denounced the use of brute force on Muharram processions in Srinagar, Badgam and other parts of the Kashmir Valley.

They termed the imposition of restrictions by the authorities an interference in the religious affairs of the Muslims.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League Chairman Imtiaz Ahmed Reeshi, in his statement denounced the harassment of the party activists by the Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, Indian troops martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kiloora area of the district.

The operation was continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Delhi police are guilty of “grave human rights violations” during communal riots in the Indian capital earlier this year, and were even “active participants” in the violence, Amnesty International alleged.

The worst unrest in years between India´s majority Hindus and minority Muslims killed around 50 people, most of them Muslims, over several days of running battles in the city´s northeast in February.

A field investigation by Amnesty “has documented a disturbing pattern of grave human rights violations committed by the Delhi police during the riots”, the rights group said in a statement.

“These violations include police officers indulging in violence with the rioters; torturing in custody; using excessive force on protesters; dismantling sites of peaceful protests and; being mute bystanders as rioters wreaked havoc,” Amnesty said.

The group said it spoke to 50 riots survivors, eyewitnesses, lawyers, doctors, human rights activists and retired police officers.

It also analysed several user-generated videos.

One such video showed officers “kicking and hitting a group of five wounded men... poking them with rifles and asking them to sing the Indian National Anthem,” Amnesty said.

Six months on, there has been no investigation into the role of the police in the unrest, it added.

“This ongoing state-sponsored impunity sends the message that the law enforcement officials can commit grave human rights violations and evade accountability,” said Amnesty executive director Avinash Kumar.

Contacted by AFP on Friday, neither the Delhi police nor Home Ministry officials were immediately available for comment on the allegations.