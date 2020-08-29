Rafale yet to be inducted in IAF

ISLAMABAD: The trumpeted arrival of five French made Rafale fighter aircraft last month have yet to be inducted in Indian Air Froce (IAF) and they are being deployed at Ambalal airbase in Haryana state paralel to international borders with Pakistan and one of the nearest airbase from the bordering area.

India has invited French Defence Minister to attend the ceremony for induction of the planes in IAF where Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the planes after performing Hindu religious traits on September 10. Rajnath is a practicing Hindu and viewed as part of extremist arms of right-wing Indian government.

According to media reports French Defence Minister Florence Parly would also be present in the induction ceremony. The sources said that the induction ceremony would be held after the return of the Indian defence minister from Russia where he is scheduled to attend the meeting of the defence ministers of the member countries of the SCO from September 4 to 6.