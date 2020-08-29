Ecuadorian husband, 110, and wife, 104, are named the oldest couple

ECUADOR: An Ecuadorian couple have proven they have withstood the test of time, almost eight decades after their disapproving families refused to be present for their wedding vows, foreign media reported.

Julio César Mora and Waldramina Quintero have been recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest married couple in the world, with a combined age of 214 years and 358 days.

Mora is 110 years old, and was born before the Titanic sank, while wife Quinteros is 104

The couple met in 1934 and married in 1941 - and credit their longlasting relationship to the love and respect that they have held towards each other since their very first meeting.

‘Family unity under the rules of love, mutual respect, honest work, and proper education based on family values are the keys to healthy coexistence,’ said the couple, according to the record keeping site.