Inter-parliamentary forums important for peace, harmony: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday said inter-parliamentary forums were important for peace, harmony, and sustainable development.

“Pakistan will continue to play an effective role in achieving common goals with the IPU and the visit of the IPU President will prove to be very important for multilateral and bilateral cooperation,” he said while speaking here at a dinner hosted for the IPU President Gabriela Cuevas Barron.

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, federal ministers, ministers of state, senators, diplomats, and others were present on the occasion.

Gabriela Baron is not only the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, but also a member of the Mexican Upper House. Important meetings took place during her visit to Pakistan and these are expected to yield positive results.

Sanjrani paid tribute to the IPU president for making the Inter-Parliamentary Union more active, saying the efforts of the President of the IPU were commendable.

“The IPU is an ideal platform for nations with diverse nationalities, cultures, beliefs and political diversity. Development, prosperity, and peace are our common agenda. I thank the President of IPU for visiting Pakistan,” chairman Senate said.

He said Pakistan considered all parliamentary forums, including the IPU, important.

Earlier, Gabriela Cuevas Barron visited Murree. She was accompanied by the chairman Senate, Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Senator Dilawar Khan.

The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union has visited Lahore and Gwadar. She is deeply impressed by Pakistan's culture and hospitality and has decided to write a special travelogue on Pakistan's culture and hospitality.

Sanjrani and President IPU planted a tree at the Murree Governor's House in connection with the prime minister's tree plantation campaign. The President of IPU accompanied by the Chairman Senate also took a walk on the Mall and mingled with the tourists.

“Pakistan is rich in natural landscapes and recreational areas. Tourists from all over the world can enjoy Pakistan's tourist destinations,” she said and also appreciated the culture and handicraft of Pakistan.