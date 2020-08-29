Most expensive sheep ever sold

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A Texel lamb has become the world’s most expensive sheep after being sold for nearly £368,000 at an auction in Scotland, foreign media reported.
The sheep, called Double Diamond, went for 350,000 guineas (£367,500) on Thursday at the Scottish National Texel Sale in Lanark, Scotland. The bidding started at £10,500 before rising dramatically amid fierce competition between different consortiums.The final bid, which was made by a partnership of three buyers, set “a new UK and world record price for a sheep”, according to a statement on the Texel Sheep Society’s website.