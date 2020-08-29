Wearing masks not enough, says WHO

WASHINGTON: Wearing masks alone is not enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the technical lead of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency program has said, adding that people need to maintain a safe distance from others, foreign media reported.

“We are seeing that people aren’t really adhering to the physical distancing anymore,” said Maria Van Kerkhove at a WHO press conference. “ Even if you’re wearing masks, you still need to try to do the physical distancing of at least 1 meter (3 feet) and even further if you can.”

The WHO has laid out a list of measures to curb the spread of transmission, including wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, and washing hands regularly and thoroughly.

“So, it’s not just masks alone. It’s not just physical distancing alone. It’s not just hand cleaning alone. Do it all,” said Van Kerkhove.

The federal and state governments have mandated a 14-day home quarantine for all those returning to Germany from high-risk areas. President of the German Medical Association Klaus Reinhardt has proposed that these travelers should be monitored by the police during their quarantine.

The WHO’s top official in Europe warned that the rise of infections among young people may spread to older people, leading to an increase in the number of deaths.

Europe has seen a rise in infections in the summer holiday season. The UN agency issued guidelines for hotels and related businesses, asking them to reduce occupancy rates to ensure social distancing. It also said that staff and guests should comply with the basic prevention measures