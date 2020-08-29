UK reports highest number of virus cases

LONDON: A total of 1,522 people received a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 test on Thursday, despite infection rates remaining well below those in Spain, France and other parts of Europe suffering a resurgence of the disease.

The latest daily new case total figure is up from 1,048 on Wednesday. It is the highest daily new case total since before non-essential shops reopened to the public in England on 15 June, and restaurants and pubs resumed operations on 4 July. The government has since announced a tightening of restrictions on some overseas travel, with travellers arriving in the UK from Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Jamaica having to quarantine from 4am on Saturday.

A further 12 people were also reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, meaning the number of people who have now died with the disease in the UK is at least 41,477.