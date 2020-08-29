Are tourists cause of increase in coronavirus cases?

LONDON: Europe has seen sharp rises in the number of COVID-19 cases across the region, with some countries reporting higher daily caseloads than they have ever seen.

In recent weeks, Spain, France and Germany have recorded their highest number of daily infections since April, as international travel has ramped up during one of the region’s busiest vacation periods. In an effort to prevent the possibility of a second wave, governments have reimposed restrictions on citizens and renewed quarantine measures for some travelers.

Experts say the increase in travel in Europe has certainly contributed to the recent surge in infections numbers. “International travel was very important in seeding the infections in Europe in February and March. I think it has had an important impact in what we’ve seen in the last six weeks,” says Jennifer Beam Dowd, associate professor of demography and population health at Oxford University.

Strict lockdowns in the spring sharply reduced the spread of the virus in Europe, which has reported over 3.9 million cases since the start of the pandemic, accounting for 17% of global infections. By mid-June, most of the continent welcomed back travelers to help the economy recover from the deepest recession it has seen since World War II.

The economies of France, Italy and Spain, which are powered by tourism, will each contract by more than 10% this year, the European Commission said on July 7.

Cases have been increasing across Europe in the past month. But Spain, Germany, Italy and France have seen particularly sharp rises. In Spain, where the virus is spreading more quickly than in any other European nation, 8,148 cases were registered on Aug. 21 - the most daily cases since April - according to Johns Hopkins University. In the past two weeks, more than 78,000 cases have been detected in Spain, pushing the 14-day infection rate to 175.7 per 100,00 people, compared to 62.8 in France, 22.5 in the UK.