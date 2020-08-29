‘I was scared for my life,’ says Maguire of Greece arrest

LONDON: Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire said on Thursday he was “scared” for his life and thought he was the victim of a kidnapping when he was arrested on a Greek holiday island.

The 27-year-old United captain was given a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days after being found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest on Mykonos.

However, Maguire told BBC Sport that plain-clothed police officers, who he says did not identify themselves, pulled over his group’s minibus, threw him off the vehicle and hit him in his legs.

Maguire said he tried to run away because he had no idea who the men were.

“They hit me a lot on the legs. I was in that much of a panic. Fear. Scared for my life,” he said.

The central defender said his “conscience is clear”.