Sat Aug 29, 2020
August 29, 2020

Welfare schemes to be completed on time: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced various development projects for Sahiwal during his visit on Friday. Different delegations comprising assembly members, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket-holders, lawyers, traders, industrialists and party workers also called on him. The CM said public welfare schemes would be completed on time while making no compromise on quality.

