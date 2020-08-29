Welfare schemes to be completed on time: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced various development projects for Sahiwal during his visit on Friday. Different delegations comprising assembly members, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket-holders, lawyers, traders, industrialists and party workers also called on him. The CM said public welfare schemes would be completed on time while making no compromise on quality.