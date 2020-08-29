Raise of Rs7 in petrol, Rs8 in diesel prices proposed

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has proposed to raise petrol price by Rs7 and High Speed Diesel by Rs8 per liter from September 1. According to Geo News sources, Ogra has forwarded its proposals in this regard to the Petroleum Division. It has also suggested to increase prices of Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel. Ogra has proposed the increase determining the petroleum levy at Rs30 per liter which is currently less than Rs26 on both petrol and diesel.