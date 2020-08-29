‘Vanishingly small’ risk of death or severe illness for children from COVID-19

LONDON: The risk of severe illness and death to children from COVID-19 is vanishingly small, according to the biggest study yet of those admitted to hospital, which the researchers say should reassure parents as they return to school, foreign media reported, foreign media reported. The study included two-thirds of all patients admitted to hospitals across England, Scotland and Wales with Covid-19. Of these, 651 – less than 1% – were children and young people under 19. Six of these patients – less than 1% – died. All had severe underlying health conditions. “They were children with profound co-morbidities – not a touch of asthma and not cystic fibrosis,” said Calum Semple, professor in child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, and co-lead of the study by the International Severe Acute Respiratory and emerging Infection Consortium. Their conditions included cancer and serious neurological, blood or heart issues. Co-author of the paper published in the BMJ, Dr Olivia Swann, clinical lecturer in paediatric infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The absolute risk of being admitted to hospital is tiny.” The risk of severe disease and death was also very small. But among those children who were admitted to critical care, they found those under the age of one were at three times the usual risk, although that included premature babies born and diagnosed in the hospital.

Also at two to three times higher risk of ending up in critical care were black children. “The issues around ethnicity are very complicated,” said Semple. “They are issues which can partly be explained by deprivation. Some are explained by exposure in the community.”