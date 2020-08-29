Heart failure takes five times longer to diagnose in women than men: report

LONDON: Women have to wait more than five times as long to get a heart failure diagnosis than men - and female patients are twice as likely to be incorrectly diagnosed.

Men wait an average of three-and-a-half weeks after their first GP visit to be diagnosed with heart failure, but it takes more than 20 weeks to diagnose women, a new report suggests.

This could be because heart problems are seen as a “man’s disease”, professor of cardiology at Imperial College London, Martin Cowie said.

Heart failure, despite being “as malignant” as several types of cancer, is also not being prioritised in the same way as other diseases, consultant cardiologist Dr Fozia Ahmed added. This could lead to further long-term health implications and preventable deaths, as well as poor mental health in patients, financial losses and career problems.

Advertisement: The report, carried out by charity Pumping Marvellous and Roche Diagnostics, showed that 44.5% of the women surveyed had their heart failure incorrectly diagnosed - compared with 22.7% of men. It surveyed 625 people between the end of June and end of July this year - as well as analysing 87,850 NHS patients with a heart failure diagnosis between April 2018 and March 2019. Professor Cowie, who is also a consultant cardiologist at the Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “There is a striking gender gap in the speed and accuracy of the diagnosis for women compared with men.

“Too often heart problems are seen as a man’s disease - and are not even considered in a woman. This needs to change.” Dr Ahmed, who works at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, added: “Although it is well established that heart failure is as malignant as many common cancers, relevant guidelines have not been implemented with the same vigour.

“This report supports the need for a renewed focus on heart failure diagnosis and access to specialists.”

Heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump blood around the body effectively, because it has become too weak or stiff.