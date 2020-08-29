Passengers praise BRT service

PESHAWAR: The excited Peshawarites, who had been cursing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for launching one of the most controversial projects - Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) - are enjoying rides in air-condition buses plying between Chamkani to Karkhano market.

Like Prime Minister Imran Khan, the majority of the passengers were heard saying that former chief minister Pervez Khattak was right that the bus service would help ease traffic congestion in the provincial capital. This correspondent also travelled in a jam-packed bus from the Saddar station to the General Bus Stand on the Grand Trunk Road.

The people, who were experiencing traffic jams until the completion of the project, were enjoying the hassle-free rides boarding and disembarking the buses with ease. It was observed that many youngsters were travelling to enjoy the cozy seats and the air-conditioned environment. The excited passengers were heard, extolling the virtues of the bus service. The BRT project had become a headache for the PTI rulers, who had to face criticism and charges of corruption for years, are now proudly taking the credit for undertaking the project. Former chief minister Pervez Khattak, who is now Federal Defence Minister, had initiated the BRT project during the last months of his government and had announced to complete it within six months.

He had vehemently defended the launching of the project and insisted that it would help fetch votes for his party in the election.

“Now the people have realised that such a mega project was impossible to complete within six months and Pervez Khattak had to face huge criticism. One thing, which all had noticed was that neither Pervez Khattak nor any other PTI leader had reacted and had adopted silence till the completion of the project. Keeping in view the rush of people, the government would have to increase the number of buses because the existing ones would not be able to accommodate the passengers once the educational institutions are open.