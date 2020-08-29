Swat rain deaths: Amir Muqam flays govt for laxity

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam said on Friday that that the government could not provide any relief to the people who were affected by the heavy rains in Madyan in Swat.

Talking to reporters at Sangota house, he said that heavy rains lashed Madyan but relief and rescue activities could not be started even after the passage of 48 hours. He said that the government had left the people in the lurch. He added that the people were exposed to a host of problems, but the authorities were least bothered to provide them any relief. Amir Muqam said that the government was incompetent and lacked the ability to serve the people. Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to the flash floods, he demanded the government to assess the damage to compensate the people for losses. He said that the people had to launch relief activities on a self-help basis as 48 hours had passed, but the people were not provided any relief. He said that people were looking for the bodies of the near and dear ones with no help from the government. He said that the affectees were living under open sky. Amir Muqam said that six people had died and several injured in flash floods in Swat.