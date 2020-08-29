MoU for women’s protection

LAHORE: The UNFPA and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen women and enhance the features of an existing application to improve the reporting of violence and harassment faced by women. Under the agreement signed during a visit of a three-member delegation of United Nations Fund led led by advisor of UNPFA for Women Empowerment Dr Aida Orgocka to PSCA headquarters here, the authority will do more to protect women in collaboration with UNFPA. UNFPA will also support the authority in building institutional capacity and establishing systems through a series of training on the gender-related themes and also educate women about the PSCA’s women safety application in order to make the women’s security more effective. Initially the UNFPA will conduct various training seminars and awareness campaigns to promote the women safety application and empower women. Meanwhile, the delegates were briefed about the authority and the mobile application developed by it especially for women.