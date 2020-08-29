close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
August 29, 2020

Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi drone

August 29, 2020

DUBAI: The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed on Friday an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

The coalition command also reported on Thursday night the destruction of a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis in direction of the Saudi region of Najran, near Yemen’s border. The coalition has reported repeated Houthi drone or missile attacks, or attempts, this month.

