Sat Aug 29, 2020
August 29, 2020

US to hold high-level talks with Australia, Japan and India

August 29, 2020

WASHINGTON: The United States plans high-level talks with its “Quad” security partners from India, Australia and Japan in September and October, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said on Friday. O’Brien told the Atlantic Council think tank he would likely meet his opposite numbers from those countries in Hawaii in October, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would meet his counterparts from the so-called Quad in September and October.

