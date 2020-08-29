Rio de Janeiro governor suspended over graft allegations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO: A Brazilian court temporarily removed Rio de Janeiro state governor Wilson Witzel from office on Friday over alleged graft in the purchase of medical supplies and services to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The 180-day suspension from the Superior Court of Justice is a major blow for the law-and-order politician who rose from being virtually unknown to win the governorship of Brazil’s second-largest city in 2018. Originally aligned with Jair Bolsonaro, Witzel has become an increasingly vocal critic of the president and was widely seen as a potential rival for the 2022 election. The suspension comes on top of impeachment proceedings against Witzel over the alleged graft.