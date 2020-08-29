close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 29, 2020

Rio de Janeiro governor suspended over graft allegations

World

 
August 29, 2020

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO: A Brazilian court temporarily removed Rio de Janeiro state governor Wilson Witzel from office on Friday over alleged graft in the purchase of medical supplies and services to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The 180-day suspension from the Superior Court of Justice is a major blow for the law-and-order politician who rose from being virtually unknown to win the governorship of Brazil’s second-largest city in 2018. Originally aligned with Jair Bolsonaro, Witzel has become an increasingly vocal critic of the president and was widely seen as a potential rival for the 2022 election. The suspension comes on top of impeachment proceedings against Witzel over the alleged graft.

Latest News

More From World