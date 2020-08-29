Protesters try to drown out Trump speech

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of demonstrators gathered around the White House for a “noise demonstration and dance party” in an attempt to drown out President Donald Trump’s speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination.

And later, a crowd enveloped U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky as he left the convention, yelling for him to say the name of police shooting victim Breonna Taylor, who was killed in his state. “I hope you hear us, Trump,” the leader of the popular local band TOB shouted Thursday night near the site of Trump’s speech.

The band blared Go-Go music, a distinctive D.C. variant on funk, as it moved in the direction of the White House, where Trump delivered his acceptance speech to a crowd of more 1,500 people on the South Lawn.

There was no indication that Trump heard the protesters, but there were a few points when a mix of sirens, music and blowhorns could be heard and spectators in the back turned to see where the sounds were coming from.

Meanwhile, capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates were set to highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Thousands are expected at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.