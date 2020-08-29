WHO sweetens terms to join global COVAX vaccine facility

GENEVA: Wealthier countries that join the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 vaccine plan are being offered a new option to pick and choose which shots they get while reserving a right to receive their “full share” of doses, documents seen by media show.

The change appears aimed at convincing governments which have negotiated their own bilateral deals securing experimental vaccines to also sign up for the global COVAX facility by Monday’s deadline for submitting expressions of interest.

“They are trying to be more flexible for self-financing countries to make it more interesting... There are some advantages to incentivise you to pay upfront,” said a Western diplomat familiar with the terms.

The United States, Japan, Britain and the European Union have struck their own deals to secure millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses for their citizens, ignoring the WHO’s warnings that “vaccine nationalism” will squeeze supplies.

The WHO did not respond to a request for comment. media could not determine if the documents were the final offer. The document with the new terms and conditions was dated Aug. 5.

The offer is the latest sign of concern in the U.N. agency about its effort to unite the world behind its vaccine as it struggles to get wealthier countries on board beyond pledges of funding and warm words about donating surplus vaccines.

It’s not clear if the new terms will be enough to win back the European Union, which has told member states they can help fund the programme but can’t seek to buy vaccines via both schemes.

The latest WHO plan, circulated to its 194 member states in the last days, promises to “negotiate the best possible pricing from manufacturers” and to establish a “marketplace” for trading or selling doses. The deadline for confirming commitment is Sept. 18, with upfront payment due by Oct. 9.

The COVAX facility, launched in late April, is designed to serve as an “invaluable insurance policy to secure access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines” through a portfolio of experimental vaccines using a broad range of technologies, the WHO said. For now it relies on nine experimental vaccines. It aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021 and to ensure “equitable access”.