PU teacher honoured

LAHORE:Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) Director Dr Rafia Rafique has been awarded “Pride of the Nation Award” for her volunteer psychological services during pandemic.

According to a press release issued Friday, Dr Rafia along with her colleagues had set up the largest COVID-19 Mental Health Helpline to cater to the growing psychological needs of the community during the pandemic. She was actively involved in telemedicine/ psychological services. Under this initiative, first conference on COVID-19 for designing a protocol manual for the helpline volunteers was also arranged and professionals all over Pakistan had participated in the conference. She personally started one minute video messages series for the mental well-being of students, housewives, paramedic staff etc. Her programmes on web TV and different news channels revolved around practical solutions to psychological concerns.