Youm-e-Ashur sanitation arrangements

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Friday completed all arrangements for Youm-e-Ashur. According to the plan, LWMC has dedicated more than 600 workers, mechanical washers, provided additional waste bins and waste bags at more than 110 Imambargahs and all procession routes in the City to ensure full-proof cleanliness arrangements. Ashura holidays of all the operational staff are also being canceled. The LWMC MD also directed Turkish companies Albayrak and Ozpak to ensure smooth execution of the plan.