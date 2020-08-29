close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2020

Youm-e-Ashur sanitation arrangements

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2020

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Friday completed all arrangements for Youm-e-Ashur. According to the plan, LWMC has dedicated more than 600 workers, mechanical washers, provided additional waste bins and waste bags at more than 110 Imambargahs and all procession routes in the City to ensure full-proof cleanliness arrangements. Ashura holidays of all the operational staff are also being canceled. The LWMC MD also directed Turkish companies Albayrak and Ozpak to ensure smooth execution of the plan.

Latest News

More From Lahore