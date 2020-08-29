State land worth millions reclaimed

LAHORE:On the directions of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees, Sahiwal ACE retrieved state land measuring 22 kanal and 11 Marla worth Rs44.8 million from illegal occupants in the area of Chak No 66/12 L near Chichawatni.

The land was retrieved from local landlords namely Habibullah, Shabbir and others and was handed over to revenue authorities. In another action, ACE Gujranwala recovered over Rs8 million cash from Daska and Gujrat Municipal Committees against pending building and site conversion fee. The recovered money was accordingly deposited to public exchequer the same day. Meanwhile, another team of Gujranwala ACE sealed three fuel stations during random checking due to less measurement and overcharging issues.