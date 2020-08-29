Home dept directs Rescue DG to abstain from creating chaos

LAHORE:The Punjab Home Department has directed the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) director general to abstain from creating administrative anarchy, otherwise, strict action would be taken against him.

According to the letter, a copy of which is available with The News, PES DG Rizwan Naseer has been directed not to create administrative anarchy in the larger interest of Punjab Emergency Service and public at large. It said a public office whether autonomous body or attached department is not property of any individual rather is a public office. The office needs to be run within legal framework provided by the government in the large interest of public. Neither any institution nor any person is above t he law. The DG was directed to work in legal boundaries mentioned in the letter. It said, “Your actions to malign government officers/officials and Administrative Department is sheer violation of Rules of Business and Law in vague.” According to the letter, it has been observed with great concern by this department and other public sectors agencies that Punjab Emergency Service as an organisation has deteriorated in service delivery due to lack of professionalism. It was mentioned that the number of cases in the court, report of Auditor General of Pakistan, judicial observation of Khatoon Muhtasib, Punjab, inquiry findings of Transparency International regarding corrupt and fraudulent practices, inquiry conducted by ACE Punjab on account of corruption in procurement of emergency vehicles and recruitment in violation of merit and recruitment policy has pointed out that Punjab Emergency Service is not delivering efficiently. The DG has been directed to focus on service delivery instead of maligning the parent department. The letter said, “You are directed to abstain from writing such like references in future, otherwise, strict disciplinary proceedings under PEEDA Act 2006 would be initiated against you.”

When these scribes contacted PES DG Rizwan Naseer, he declined to comment. Farooq Ahmed, a spokesperson for the PES DG Punjab, denied the allegation leveled against the DG and termed it baseless. He said that the administration was working under the law. The PES believes in service delivery; PES is working for the larger interest of people. He criticsed and said, “We don’t want to be like Civil Deffence.”