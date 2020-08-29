Children adjudicate at film festival

LAHORE:The 12th Lahore International Children Film Festival (LICFF) introduced children judges this year to encourage young minds for judging the qualitative content.

It comprised of 178 under-18 young people, majority of them were from country with a mix of international from five countries. These young jury members watched the festival films and rated the best out of them as the winners.

LICFF is presenting 158 films from 24 countries in 16 languages. The films are made by professional filmmakers, as well as young people suitable for children, youths and families.

The Little Art conducted young jury sessions online where children from three age group categories were selected to be the part of the young jury sessions. These online sessions were conducted from 25 August to 27 August.

The jury members of category under-7 included, Amani Shoaib, Ayesha Usman Gillani, Daniyal Ali Khan, Zebunisa Fatima and Faiqa Hasan. The category 8-12 age group session included Shees Sajjad Gul, Eshal Shaukat, Nad-e-Ali Khan, Fatemah Saad and Yasoob Ali Khan while the session of category 13+ included Raheen Fatima, Philip Jao, Rameen Asim and Faizan Sarmad.

“My favourite film was the one that had fox and dog in it, and I really liked watching all the films” said Amani Shoaib, (Under-7). “I loved the film “A Little Prince” because of the strong message in it. Always remember your childhood. I want all the children to watch these amazing festival films” said Shees Sajad Gul (8- 12 years)

“I want to thank The Little Art for giving me this opportunity. As I watched the films, I saw that children have a very inspiring imagination. Also, I want to say when you have children always remember how you were in your childhood and let them be free in their creativity” said Fatemah Saad (8 - 12 years)

“I’m a big fan of The Little Art and I appreciate you all for providing such a wonderful platform” said Eshal Shaukat (8 - 12 year) It was a very new and interesting experience for me and everyone should watch the festival films because they are made with passion and hard work”, said Philip Jao (13-18 years)

“Films are a really powerful medium of conveying messages. All people should watch these films because they all carry a positive message”, said Raheen Fatima (13-18 years) All these sessions are available on Lahore International Children’s Film Festival’s page. The festival will continue online until 21 November on Starzplay.

Saplings planted: In connection with monsoon tree plantation campaign, Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed planted saplings at New Campus here Friday. PU Institute of Agriculture Sciences Director Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Institute of Energy & Environmental Engineering Director Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem, Resident Officer-II Jaleel Tariq, Resident Officer-I Col (r) Umer Khalid and others were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor stressed on planting more saplings for protecting environment. He said trees were a great blessing of Almighty Allah and a source of clean breathing.