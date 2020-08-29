PML-N accuses Usman Buzdar of nepotism

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokeswoman Azma Bukhari has said the issuance of liquor licence would create further problems for Usman Buzdar.

She said DPO Sahiwal Amir Taimur Buzdar had put new entry into the liquor licence story. She alleged that the names of CM’s front men Toor Buzdar and Fakhar Buzdar were in the waiting list. Bukhari said that senior bureaucrats were being made scapegoats in the case.

She alleged that Buzdar had distributed promotions, portfolios and contracts and undue favours among his near and dear ones like sweets. Addressing NAB chairman, she claimed the licence was issued by CM Buzdar, not by any bureaucrat, adding that Buzdar was being alleged for taking Rs50 million bribe. She said Buzdar could not respond to even a single question asked by NAB team.