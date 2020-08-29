Fayyaz Chohan praises army for rescue operation in Karachi

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, while paying tributes to army for rescue operations in Karachi, said that whenever any calamity befell Pakistan Army had always come forward and served the nation.

In a statement issued Friday, he said that Pakistan Army had saved the country from internal and external threats by eradicating scourge of terrorism. If there is flood in the country or village is inundated like Karachi, Pak Army comes to the rescue. Army personnel even carry out duties like census in the best possible way, he added. On the other hand, in the name of democracy and politics, the corrupt mafia has been minting money through laundering, nepotism and fake accounts. He said that as long as there is Pakistan Army, Pakistan's borders are safe.