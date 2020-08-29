Call for special care of children at CPWB

LAHORE:The child attendant post of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) should be upgraded on a priority basis besides making psychological inspection of the staff looking after special and abandoned children mandatory.

It is vital to provide special care to the weak children and their upbringing should be in safe hands. The Social Welfare Department, Child Protection Bureau and Social Protection Authority should work jointly and get the services of the NGOs to improve the efficiency of the institutions.

This was decided in the 40th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat. The meeting was attended by Punjab Minister for Industries and Production Mian Aslam Iqbal, Energy Minister Akther Malik, Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Finance Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Planning and Development Chairman Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh and the officials of other departments concerned.

The meeting discussed 17 agenda items and approved lifting ban on hiring of officials from grade I to 15 in Child Protection Bureau, inclusion of Girls Model School Esa Khel Mianwali in ADP and funds, special grants for Volleyball Association and returnable grants for the Tourism development Corporation of Punjab to resolve its financial issues.

Further, special allowance was approved for the employees of the South Punjab Secretariat, as 75 per cent of basic pay as executive allowance and 100 per cent for those who were not getting executive allowance previously.

The meeting stressed the need for hiring of competent staff for the Public Finance Management Unit under Finance Department while rejected the proposal of the Excise and Taxation Department for constitution and hiring of anti narcotics force.