Worker electrocuted

LAHORE :A worker was electrocuted at Kot Abdul Malik. The victim has been identified as Shahbaz, son of Amir Baksh. He was working in a godown near Battala Sheller when he suffered an electric shock and fell unconscious. He was removed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police removed the body to morgue and collected forensic evidence.

Boy kidnapped for ransom recovered: A 9-year-old boy who was kidnapped for Rs60,000 ransom has been recovered. Accused Mumtaz alias Kala had developed acquaintance with the father of victim Muhammad Hussain as he would visit him in Gujranwala for the purpose of spiritual healing. After they had developed a confidence, Mumtaz invited Hussain to offer him to visit Lahore to pay homage to Data Darbar. Hussain came to Lahore along with his son Muhammad Ramazan.

The suspect enticed the victim and escorted him to Pakpattan. He demanded Rs60,000 from his father for his release. Hussain approached Bhatti Gate police who registered a case and recovered the victim after arrest of the suspect.

Nine bikes recovered from two thieves: Civil Lines Division Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) claimed to have arrested two bike lifters on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sabir alias Mocha and his accomplice Nadeem alias Deema. They are history-sheeters, police said.

At least nine bikes and keys have been recovered from them. They have confessed to committing thefts in various parts of the City. Traffic arrangements: The chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore visited the route of the main procession, diversion points, alternative routes and parking stands on Friday.

He said that 121 patrolling officers, 148 inspectors and 1,390 traffic wardens will perform their duties on alternative routes. He said that forklifts and breakdown trucks have been arranged to remove wrong parking. He said that there will be a ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10.

Maid held for theft: Manawan police have arrested a suspected thief who worked in the guise of maid. The arrested accused has been identified as Sadia. She had alleged stolen foreign currency, Pakistani cash and gold ornaments from a house in Manawan. She has been involved in other such incidents also, police said. The victim would get employment in a house as a maid, stole everything from the house after getting a chance and fled from the scene, police said, adding they were investigating the matter further.