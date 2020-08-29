8.5pc increase in exports shows economy rising: Aleem Khan

Lahore:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that 8.5 per cent increase in Pakistan’s exports in the current financial year showed that the economy of the country is strengthening, adding that with the increase in exports the decline in imports is encouraging which will improve foreign exchange reserves and make the country stable.

In a tweet, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading the country in a new economic direction through his far-sighted policies. He said the report of the International Trade Centre on Pakistan’s economy is a good sign under which the country’s exports by 2024 would be reaching 12 billion dollars.

Aleem Khan said that there is no doubt that under Imran Khan’s leadership the country is being built on strong economic foundations and it is moving towards a better and independent economy.

The provincial senior minister said long-term steps will be taken instead of temporary policies. He expressed determination that in the next three years nationwide change will come to the surface and all promises will be delivered.

Meanwhile, Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan visited the residence of Federal Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah in Lahore and offered condolences to him on the demise of his brother Pir Tariq Shah Advocate. He prayed may Allah Almighty bless the departed soul and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Aleem Khan appreciated the services of Pir Tariq Shah Advocate for Nankana Sahib District Bar and said that the legal community of his district has lost a leader whose services in the legal profession and in the social sector will be remembered for a long time.