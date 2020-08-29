Welfare schemes to be completed on time: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced various development projects for Sahiwal during his visit on Friday.

Different delegations comprising assembly members, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket-holders, lawyers, traders, industrialists and party workers also called on him. The CM assured them of an early solution of their problems and said that he was monitoring progress on development projects by visiting different cities. Public welfare schemes would be completed on time while making no compromise on quality, he stressed and announced connecting Sahiwal to the motorway at Samundri Interchange through a link road. He also announced early completion of Sahiwal Link Road along with the provision of funds on priority. The CM announced upgrading DHQ Hospital Sahiwal and said the hospital and medical college would be provided additional funds for better healthcare facilities. He also ordered early repair and maintenance of city roads as civic amenities improvement projects would be completed with foreign collaboration.

The chief minister also announced Girls Degree College for Kassowal and instructed for considering the possibility of linking Chichawatni to the motorway. He also announced division level colonies for journalists and lawyers and added that genuine problems of the legal fraternity would be solved. Similarly, traders and industrialists would be facilitated and price control authority would be set up to stabilise the prices of essential items, he said. Usman Buzdar said the PTI government was rectifying misdeeds of the past regimes. He vowed to transform the system and said the incumbent government would complete its five-year term.

CM orders steps to check urban flooding: Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial administration, Wasa and line departments to continuously monitor water channels and drains for safety from urban flooding.

Advance measures should be taken for safety from flooding in low-lying areas. Similarly, the CM directed to ensure the provision of necessary resources and made it clear that strict action would be taken in case of water accumulation on roads and in bazaars. It is intolerable that people face any difficulty due to stagnant water, the CM added.

corona cases: Usman Buzdar has said that during the last 24 hours, 96 people were affected from COVID-19 whereas 92,421 patients have so far recovered.

The number of active corona cases is 2020, he said and maintained that 926,113 tests were conducted in Punjab. He said that two patients died during the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 2,195. He said that 9,939 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The number of corona patients in critical condition was 14. Usman Buzdar said the government initiatives taken to deal with corona in Punjab were yielding fruitful results while observance of corona SOPs were also being ensured during Muharram, he added. Corona has not yet ended; therefore, people should take preventive measures, the chief minister said. The government’s anti-corona policy had been encouraged at every level and the number of patients is decreasing day by day, he concluded.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to rain-related accidents in the Band Road area of Lahore, Sohdra Town of Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Kot Radha Kishan and other areas.