Removal of encroachments from along drains demanded

The North Nazimabad Residents Action Committee has demanded of the government to immediately remove illegal encroachments from along storm water drains in Karachi, and if this is not done, the city will become a permanent river in the monsoon season next year.

After heavy monsoon rains this year, rainwater is still standing in homes in blocks B and F of North Nazimabad, and the situation is very bad on roads. The North Nazimabad Residents Action Committee said neither government nor municipal authorities have visited the affect areas.

Office-bearers of the action committee are carrying out relief activities to help the affected people. They say there no such thing as a government in the city.