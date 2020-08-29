People in certain rain-hit areas reluctant to relocate, says Murtaza Wahab

The Sindh government’s spokesman has said disaster-hit people in Karachi's certain rain-affected areas are reluctant to get relocated to the makeshift relief camps of the provincial government and therefore the relevant authorities are providing them with cooked meals at their doorstep.

In a statement issued on Friday, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the adviser to the chief minister on law and environment, said temporary shelters had been established in the government-run schools and other institutions for emergency accommodation of the disaster-hit people in Karachi’s Malir and West districts.

He said telephone numbers of the Sindh government’s complaint service had been issued where the citizens could lodge their complaints “for getting instant relief for their miseries due to the heavy spell of rain”. He said the provincial government’s machinery was fully active in all districts of Karachi for conducting the rescue and relief operation.

He thanked the Pakistan Army, the Pakistan Navy and other organisations for taking part in the rescue operation in Karachi during the rain emergency. The provincial government’s spokesman said the ministers, advisers and special assistants of the Sindh government were “present in the field to supervise the relief operation after the spell of heavy rains”. He said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had visited Sindh’s seven districts “to personally review the disastrous situation after heavy rains in the province”.

Barrister Wahab appealed to all citizens and the stakeholders to come forward and extend a helping hand to the Sindh government in carrying out relief activities for the calamity-hit people in the province.