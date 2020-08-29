JI city chief for calling army troops in city under Article 245

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded declaration of rain emergency in Karachi and calling the Army in the city under the Article 245 of the Constitution.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said despite the passage of 24 hours after the heavy rain, 90 per cent of the city was without power. He added that there was no government in the city and the federal government had ignored the metropolis since the last two years.

He demanded that those responsible for China-cutting on nullahs be held accountable and action taken against them. He alleged that those who had plundered the resources of the city while staying in the local government were now crying.

The JI city chief participated in the disaster management cell meeting held at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Friday. The cell has chalked out a plan for the rain predictions made by the Met Office in the coming days.