CM Murad Ali Shah be booked over deaths caused by rains, demands PSP

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday expressed concerns over the recent devastating rain spell that left scores of people dead and inflicted billions of rupees’ financial losses in Karachi, while 80 people lost their lives in other parts of the province.

“These statistics are a matter of shame and disgrace for a nuclear country. Despite the forecast of the Met office, no precautionary measures were taken by the civic agencies, and the government was seen nowhere as people were shifting their families to safer locations by themselves,” he said while addressing volunteers who participated in the rescue operation under the PSP Foundation.

“The chief minister of Sindh is in charge of gutter lines and drains, which is a true reflection of his prejudice towards the metropolis. He is not devolving powers to the district level in line with the 18th constitutional amendment.

“An FIR of these deceased persons should be registered against the chief minister of Sindh. The powers of local bodies’ representatives as guaranteed in the amendment have been frozen up to the Chief Minister’s House.”